Fundraiser for "Downing Project" This Week in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A fundraiser to benefit a project aimed at updating a home for two injured children will take place this week in Princess Anne, Md.

Local organizations through "The Downing Project" have already begun updating the home of Valentina Downing, a woman now in care of her two grandchildren who were injured in a brutal hammer attack back in December.

Police said the two kids, along with their mother, Airealle Sells, were attacked with a hammer back in December by Sharef Hayward. Sells died as a result of her injuries. Downing said Friday that 8-year-old Naomi has recovered to a point where she is in outpatient care. Downing said 4-year-old Aiden, who was paralyzed on his left side as a result of the attack, is still in recovery but is doing much better than he was just a few weeks ago.

The Chesapeake Housing Mission built a wheelchair ramp in front of Downing's home on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County is also leading the project to build a 500-square-foot expansion onto Downing's home. The expansion will have two bedrooms and a handicap bathroom for the kids.

Habitat for Humanity continues to raise money for the project and hopes to start on the construction of the expansion in late February.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, The Washington Inn & Tavern in Princess Anne is holding a fundraiser to benefit the project. Tickets for the buffet are $20 each, with $5 of each ticket sold going towards the Downing Project.

There will be three seatings: 4 pm, 5:30 pm and 7 pm.

Tickets must be bought ahead of time by calling 443-399-3353.

