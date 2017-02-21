Driver Cited Following Minor Train-Involved Accident in Fruitlan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driver Cited Following Minor Train-Involved Accident in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Md. - One driver received a citation after a minor accident involving a train Monday evening, according to police.

It happened near the corner of Cedar Lane and Route 13 by Walmart in Fruitland.

Video from the scene showed a car right by the tracks, with the car's back end seeming to have taken the most damage.

The crossing has no safety arms but does have safety lights. Fruitland police said the male driver ignored the warning lights near the train tracks, and the train clipped the back of the car. The driver was uninjured, according to Fruitland's fire chief.

Cedar Lane had to be rerouted while crews cleared the scene.
 

