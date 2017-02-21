Breaking: Vaughn Warden Place on Administrative Leave

SMYRNA, Del. -- Warden David Pierce has been placed on Administrative Leave.

Pierce has been at the helm of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center since August 2013. Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named Acting Warden, according to Delaware Department of Corrections spokesperson Jayme Gravell, who added Pierce has has not yet been terminated.

However, Bruce Rogers -- an attorney representing the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware -- says Pierce was terminated. Sources tell WBOC that Pierce's leave may not be related to the hostage situation from Feb. 1 that ended with the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, but rather a separate incident that occurred internally at the prison last week.

