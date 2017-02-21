Vaughn Warden Placed on Administrative Leave

SMYRNA, Del. -- The warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is on administrative leave, nearly three weeks following a hostage situation at the prison in which a correctional officer was killed.

Warden David Pierce was placed on paid administrative leave and was not terminated, according to Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction. Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden at Vaughn, which saw inmates take hostages and control of a building on Feb. 1.

When law enforcement stormed the building the next morning, Lt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran who was among four staff members taken hostage, was discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Pierce has been at the helm of the prison since August 2013. He has a salary of $109,596 and receives hazardous duty pay of $3,120 per year.

Bruce Rogers, an attorney representing the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said the union would not weigh in on Pierce's leave.

"They've decided they're not going to make any comment," he said, noting the ongoing nature of Pierce's leave.

Sources tell WBOC that Pierce's leave may not be related to the hostage situation, but rather a separate incident that occurred internally at the prison last week.

Gravell did not provide a reason for why Pierce was placed on leave.