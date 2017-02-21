Vaughn Warden Placed on Administrative Leave - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Vaughn Warden Placed on Administrative Leave

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)

SMYRNA, Del. -- The warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is on administrative leave, nearly three weeks following a hostage situation at the prison in which a correctional officer was killed.

Warden David Pierce was placed on paid administrative leave and was not terminated, according to Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction. Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden at Vaughn, which saw inmates take hostages and control of a building on Feb. 1.

When law enforcement stormed the building the next morning, Lt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran who was among four staff members taken hostage, was discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Pierce has been at the helm of the prison since August 2013. He has a salary of $109,596 and receives hazardous duty pay of $3,120 per year.

Bruce Rogers, an attorney representing the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said the union would not weigh in on Pierce's leave.

"They've decided they're not going to make any comment," he said, noting the ongoing nature of Pierce's leave.

Sources tell WBOC that Pierce's leave may not be related to the hostage situation, but rather a separate incident that occurred internally at the prison last week.
Gravell did not provide a reason for why Pierce was placed on leave.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

  • Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:10:40 GMT

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

  • Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices