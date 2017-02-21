Jill Biden to Lead "Save the Children" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jill Biden to Lead "Save the Children"

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill. (Photo: WBOC) Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill. (Photo: WBOC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jill Biden, educator and wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, is going to be named board chair of Save the Children.
           
The former second lady, who still teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College, said the international aid organization's emphasis on education was a perfect fit for her life's work. Save the Children works in 120 countries, including the United States, and focuses on the health, education and safety of kids.
           
Biden traveled to rural Linden, Tennessee, last week to see first-hand how Save the Children literacy programs were helping kids in the town of 900 that's about 90 miles southwest of Nashville. She said many of her own students have gaps in their education, and that's why the organization's early-childhood education programs are so important.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

  • Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:10:40 GMT

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

  • Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices