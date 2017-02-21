Jill Biden to Lead "Save the Children"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jill Biden, educator and wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, is going to be named board chair of Save the Children.



The former second lady, who still teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College, said the international aid organization's emphasis on education was a perfect fit for her life's work. Save the Children works in 120 countries, including the United States, and focuses on the health, education and safety of kids.



Biden traveled to rural Linden, Tennessee, last week to see first-hand how Save the Children literacy programs were helping kids in the town of 900 that's about 90 miles southwest of Nashville. She said many of her own students have gaps in their education, and that's why the organization's early-childhood education programs are so important.