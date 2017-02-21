Greenwood Man Arrested After Reportedly Kidnapping a Two-Year-Ol - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Greenwood Man Arrested After Reportedly Kidnapping a Two-Year-Old

HARRINGTON, Del. - A Greenwood man has been arrested on kidnapping and other charges after police say he assaulted three people in Harrington, including two children, and then took a two-year-old relative from the home.

The Harrington Police Department says officers were called to the 200 block of Commerce Street on Monday for a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, police say they found all the victims at another home on Commerce Street. The victims identified the suspect as 26-year-old Tamar Bolden of Greenwood, according to police.

The victims told police Bolden was at the home when he assaulted one adult and two children, ages 11 and 12, and damaged property. As he was leaving the home, police said Bolden took a two-year-old family member with him.

Bolden, highly intoxicated, returned to the home without the child while police were there, and that's when they say they took him into custody. Police say Bolden refused to tell them where the two-year-old was, but they later found the child at a home in the 100 Block of Hanley Street, unharmed and under the care of an adult. 

Police say Bolden was taken back to the Harrington Police Department, where he broke a window in a door to the holding cell, unlocked the door, left the cell and ran away from the station. A chase ensued, and officers caught up to Bolden as he attempted to jump a fence. The Harrington and Greenwood officers who were chasing him both deployed their department-issued tasers and successfully took Bolden into custody.

Bolden was charged with the following and  committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $54,500 secured bond:

  • Kidnapping Second Degree
  • Assault Third Degree
  • Criminal Mischief over $1,000
  • Child Abuse 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Escape Third Degree
  • Criminal Mischief under $1,000 (2 counts)

