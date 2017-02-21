Greenwood Man Arrested After Reportedly Kidnapping a Two-Year-Old

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays.More
The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
Ocean City police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a human trafficking operation in the resort town.More
The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.More
Woodbridge High School senior Jacob Johnson, inspired by his senior project, is behind a banner campaign to honor veterans from Bridgeville.More
