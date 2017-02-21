Member of U.S. Air Force Helps Track Down Dover Robbery Suspect

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man was arrested for robbery, and police say a member of the Air Force is to thank.

It happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street. According to Dover Police, 33-year-old Brian McCain approached a 30-year-old woman who was walking to her car after dinner with friends. Police say McCain demanded the woman hand over her purse, and she gave it to him and then ran away.

A witness, who is a member of the U.S. Air Force assigned to Dover Air Force Base, watched the robbery occur and chased down the suspect, according to police. The witness tackled the suspect to the ground and got the woman's purse back.

Police say they arrested McCain a little later near his home in the 100 Block of West Loockerman Street. McCain was charged with second-degree robbery and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1,000 secured bond.