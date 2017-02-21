Member of U.S. Air Force Helps Track Down Dover Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Member of U.S. Air Force Helps Track Down Dover Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man was arrested for robbery, and police say a member of the Air Force is to thank.

It happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street. According to Dover Police, 33-year-old Brian McCain approached a 30-year-old woman who was walking to her car after dinner with friends. Police say McCain demanded the woman hand over her purse, and she gave it to him and then ran away.

A witness, who is a member of the U.S. Air Force assigned to Dover Air Force Base, watched the robbery occur and chased down the suspect, according to police. The witness tackled the suspect to the ground and got the woman's purse back.

Police say they arrested McCain a little later near his home in the 100 Block of West Loockerman Street. McCain was charged with second-degree robbery and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1,000 secured bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

  • Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:10:40 GMT

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

  • Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices