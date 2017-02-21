Lincoln Woman Arrested for Theft

MILFORD, Del.- Police arrested a Lincoln woman in connection to a theft investigation.

Back in November, Milford Police investigated the theft of a wallet left on the counter by a customer at Mills Brother's Market. Police identified 19-year-old Kyla Wright as a suspect.

On Tuesday, Delaware State Troopers arrested Wright, who was turned over to Milford Police.

Wright is charged with theft and conspiracy 3rd-degree. She was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $1,000 unsecured. Wright is scheduled for an arraignment at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas in March.

