Lincoln Woman Arrested for Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lincoln Woman Arrested for Theft

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

MILFORD, Del.- Police arrested a Lincoln woman in connection to a theft investigation.

Back in November, Milford Police investigated the theft of a wallet left on the counter by a customer at Mills Brother's Market. Police identified 19-year-old Kyla Wright as a suspect.

On Tuesday, Delaware State Troopers arrested Wright, who was turned over to Milford Police. 

Wright is charged with theft and conspiracy 3rd-degree.  She was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $1,000 unsecured. Wright is scheduled for an arraignment at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas in March.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:30:35 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

    Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Barry Baker, the man accused of sucker punching a man with cerebral palsy at a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 earlier this month. 

    More

  • Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:10:40 GMT

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

    DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware’s inland bays. 

    More

  • Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Non-Profits Coalition Creating Pilot Program for those Fighting Addiction

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:54:03 GMT

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More

    The organization B.R.I.D.G.E.S.--Bridging Recovery in Delaware - Gathering Essential Supports--is starting a "Community Navigators" program to help people get involved in the fight against addiction.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices