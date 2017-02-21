Dover Man Arrested for Sixth DUI

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man is facing charges after police arrested him for driving under the influence for the sixth time.

Dover police responded to the parking lot of Club Fitness on Bay Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday for a report that 54-year-old Rodney Caulk was driving under the influence.

Officers observed Caulk, stopped the vehicle, and administered tests that led to his arrest.

Caulk was charged with sixth offense DUI. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $6,000 cash bond.