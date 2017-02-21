WBOC and Sherwood of Salisbury Prepare For Rising Tide Event

SALISBURY, Md- Sherwood of Salisbury and WBOC prepare for their Rising Tide event Tuesday.

WBOC and Sherwood of Salisbury have paired up together to benefit the organization Operation We Care in Salisbury.

Operation We Care in Salisbury has been active since 2007 and this Sunday they will send about 100 care packages overseas to our troops. Any items including toiletries and snacks are appreciated and can be donated at Sherwood of Salisbury from 7AM to 7PM on Wednesday.

This event really hit home for one Sherwood employee, Dave Lambrose. Dave was in the army and knows how meaningful it is to receive anything from home.

"The littlest things from baby wipes to gum just the things that we take everyday for granted. They don't always have out there," Lambrose said.

The President of Operation We Care in Salisbury Jeff Merritt had a wall of letters in his office from troops who received care packages from them. He said those letters show him how much of an impact their care packages have.

"When they receive a box from someone they don't know and they don't know its coming. It's an obvious morale boost," Merritt said.

Merritt said the most popular item for troops is baby wipes. For a day that they're unable to shower they come in handy and they're used to clean off weapons.

If you donate just one item, organizers say that will still make a difference. For more information specific items to donate please go to our webpage.