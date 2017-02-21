Suspect Arrested in Somerset Murder

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a Princess Anne man in connection to the murder of a Pocomoke woman.

Maryland State Police say 35-year-old Rodney Christopher, also known as "Mookie", is charged with first-degree murder and other related criminal charges.

Police say back in December, troopers responded to a shooting at the American Legion on Perryhawkin Road in Princess Anne. Officers found 26-year-old Tawanda Blake in the parking lot. Police say she later died at the hospital. Autopsy results ruled Blake’s death as a homicide by a single gunshot wound.

Police arrested Christopher in connection to the shooting Tuesday morning in Baltimore. He was transported to the Somerset County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

The day of the shooting, police arrested Jesse L. Copes as a suspect after talking with witnesses. However, police say Copes charges against Copes were dropped on Dec. 22. Investigators say they received additional evidence to determine Copes was in area of shooting but was not responsible for firing the shot that killed Blake.

The ongoing investigation by Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators developed information this week that led to the identification of Christopher as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

As investigators continue the investigation, anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.