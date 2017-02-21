Millsboro Man Arrested for Breaking into Cars at Dealership - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Man Arrested for Breaking into Cars at Dealership

By Micheal Kettelberger
FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have arrested a man they say broke into a used car dealership twice in as many weeks and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools.
    
The agency said in a news release that the Used Car Factory in Frankford was burglarized Jan. 23 and Feb. 3. Troopers say in both crimes, someone smashed the front door open, and made off with cash and tools valued at nearly $20,000.
    
Detectives developed a suspect and officers got a search warrant for his home. Police say they found items stolen during both burglaries.
    
Forty-one-year-old Jeffrey Cannon of Millsboro was arrested Friday and charged with burglary, theft and other offenses.

