Wrongfully Imprisoned Man Could Get $1.55M From Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wrongfully Imprisoned Man Could Get $1.55M From Virginia

Posted: Updated:
Keith Allen Harward (Photo: Virginia Department of Correction) Keith Allen Harward (Photo: Virginia Department of Correction)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A man who spent more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit could be getting $1.55 million from the state of Virginia.
    
A bill to provide compensation to 60-year-old Keith Allen Harward is awaiting Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's signature.
    
Harward was released from prison in April 2016 after DNA evidence proved he's innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News. Harward was a sailor on the USS Carl Vinson, which was stationed at the shipyard close to the victims' home at the time.
    
The legislation providing Harward compensation passed the House and Senate without a single "no" vote. The governor has until March 27 to sign it into law.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:48:06 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:22:21 GMT

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

  • Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:38:42 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:46:05 GMT

    Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More

    Maryland State Police and several allied law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large-scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More

  • Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-05-25 11:41:49 GMT

     Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City. 

    More

    Last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event left its mark, in more ways than one. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices