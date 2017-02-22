Hogan Aides Unblock People From Md. Governor's Facebook Page

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's aides have begun unblocking people from his Facebook page after facing criticism for barring critics and a threat of legal action from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.



The ACLU wrote Hogan's office Friday demanding a review of all 450 people barred from posting and the restoration of posting privileges for seven clients.



Aides unblocked six commenters the ACLU represents, but couldn't find the seventh. Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse says they appreciate the ACLU identifying people who "may have been inadvertently denied access."



ACLU of Maryland Legal Director Deborah Jeon says several restored people found themselves blocked again. Chasse says they were spamming the page with identical and off-topic posts.



Jeon says the ACLU is considering further legal action.