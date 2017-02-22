Hogan Aides Unblock People From Md. Governor's Facebook Page - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Aides Unblock People From Md. Governor's Facebook Page

Posted: Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's aides have begun unblocking people from his Facebook page after facing criticism for barring critics and a threat of legal action from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.
    
The ACLU wrote Hogan's office Friday demanding a review of all 450 people barred from posting and the restoration of posting privileges for seven clients.
    
Aides unblocked six commenters the ACLU represents, but couldn't find the seventh. Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse says they appreciate the ACLU identifying people who "may have been inadvertently denied access."
    
ACLU of Maryland Legal Director Deborah Jeon says several restored people found themselves blocked again. Chasse says they were spamming the page with identical and off-topic posts.
    
Jeon says the ACLU is considering further legal action.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:48:06 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:22:21 GMT

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

  • Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:38:42 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:46:05 GMT

    Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More

    Maryland State Police and several allied law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large-scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More

  • Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-05-25 11:41:49 GMT

     Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City. 

    More

    Last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event left its mark, in more ways than one. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices