Salisbury Zoo Holds Groundbreaking for New Visitor Center

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is getting a new visitor center to replace one that has been closed for quite some time now.

The zoo held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the William E. Morgan Conservation Center.

Ashley Boschey of the Delmarva Zoological Society said the organization started raising money for this project back in 2010, and is excited to see it finally start to come to fruition.

"It's going to be reptiles and also a central location for the docents to teach the children that are coming to the zoo," Boschey said. "So its going to be a multi-use purpose building."

According to zoo officials, the old visitor center is one of the oldest buildings at the zoo. They hope the new building will be completed by the start of summer.