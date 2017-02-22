Three People Arrested For Smoking Marijuana in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Three people have been arrested after police caught them allegedly smoking marijuana in a Milford apartment complex.

Police say foot patrols in the Brightway Commons complex made contact with people inside a car just before 8 p.m. on Saturday for suspicions of marijuana consumption. Further investigation uncovered 10.9 grams of suspected marijuana, and police say 22-year-old Aaliyah Whaley of Milford and 21-year-old Tikeesha Williams of Lincoln were charged with possession and consumption of marijuana and issued criminal summonses.

Later that night around 11:30, officers on patrol smelled marijuana coming from another parked car. Further investigation located 1.2 grams of suspected marijuana, and 21-year-old Souljah Riley of Milford was issued a criminal summons for possession and consumption of marijuana.