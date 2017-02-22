Berlin Firearms Dealer Opposes Assault Weapons Ban

BERLIN, Md. - Maryland firearms dealer voiced his opposition after a federal court upheld it's decision that no assault weapons are protected under the Second Amendment.

A federal appeals court upheld the state's ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Ruling, that the Second Amendment protections do not extend to what they refer to as "weapons of war."

Owner of Arthur's Shooter Supply, Bob Arthur is worried that a gun he sells quite often, the heavy barreled AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, will now be banned soon. He said all other AR-15 rifles are banned in Maryland unless they are configured with the heavy barrel. According to Arthur, the AR-15 is apparently one of the most popular semi-automatic rifles in the U.S.

"The big thing that they're trying to do is to get rid of modern sporting arms, which are just simply guns that fire in a semi-automatic fashion. They may be all black and look like an assault rifle but they're not. They don't function the same way," Arthur said.

Arthur said that the appearance of the firearm is what makes people think they are more dangerous than they actually are. He also said, there are significant differences between an assault weapon and a semi-automatic firearm.

Arthur said, "An assault weapon is a full auto firearm. So, when you pull the trigger one time it continues to fire until you release the trigger. All of the modern sporting arms that we sell here are semi-automatic like a handgun which you would pull the trigger once it would fire you release the trigger you pull it again. There's no full auto functionality."

State Attorney General Brian Frosh released a statement that said, "The court held that evidence supplied by Maryland led to the inescapable conclusion that assault weapons and large-capacity magazines banned by Maryland are 'like' the military's M-16 rifles. It is unthinkable that these weapons of war, weapons that caused the carnage in Newtown and in other communities across the country, would be protected by the 2nd Amendment."

Arthur countered that many of the mass shootings, and crimes in general, of late have involved handguns not semi-automatic weapons.

Safety Act supporters, however, contend the weapons in question are able to house larger magazines and inflict more damage.