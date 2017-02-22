Berlin Firearms Dealer Opposes Assault Weapons Ban

DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...More
Ocean City Police uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations.More
A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.More
