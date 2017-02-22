Medical Workers Resign Following Vaughn Uprising

DOVER, Del. -- More than two dozen medical staffers who work at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna have resigned in the three weeks following an inmate uprising at the facility and death of a correctional officer.

Delaware Department of Correction Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said 29 staffers employed by Connections Community Support Services, a contractor with the prison, have quit, according to the organization.

Gravell said the number of departing staffers included 19 nurses, three nurse practitioners, two clinicians, n health services administrator, a dental assistant, a psych tech, and a certified medical assistant.

The resignations come amid a flurry of resignations and retirements among correctional officers. Gravell said on Wednesday eight officers had resigned with six them already having left their jobs and 10 others had filed retirement paperwork since the hostage situation on Feb 1.

Four staff members were taken captive during the incident. Correctional Officer Steven Floyd was found unconscious when law enforcement stormed the prison. He was later pronounced dead.