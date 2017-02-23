Salisbury Fire Company 1 Plans to Separate from SFD

SALISBURY, Md.- One of Salisbury's volunteer fire companies plans to separate itself from the City of Salisbury, according to a press release issued Wednesday night by Company No. 1.

The company, which currently resides at the Beaglin Park Drive fire station, plans to move to outside the city limits come July 1, according to the statement issued by president David Elliott Sr., and vice president Charles Foskey, in order to what they say, better serve residents in the county. A specific location was not indicated.

According to the company, the city has been moving away from volunteers and toward more permanent staffing. The press release also said there have been failed attempts at mediation between the company, city, and fire department which has led to the decision for Company 1 to leave.

The company said it hoped to establish a mutual aid response agreement with the City of Salisbury and surrounding fire companies "to ensure the timely delivery of fire and EMS services to the community."

"Until such time, the corporation will continue to provide volunteer services to the City of Salisbury as part of the SFD," the statement reads.

"Going forward, the corporation has determined that it can better fulfill its mission and its desire to effectively provide emergency and firefighting services to the community by separating from the SFD and establishing a base of operation outside the city and out from under the 'umbrella' of the SFD," the company statement said.

WBOC hopes to hear from the mayor's office or the chief of the Salisbury Fire Department later Thursday. However, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver weighed in on the issue and released the following statement: "I am very supportive of all Wicomico County fire department volunteers and appreciate all that they do. The decision made by the Salisbury Fire Department volunteers was a personal choice of theirs. I have been advised that the Salisbury Fire Station

#1 is being manned 24/7 with a paid crew so there is no lapse in coverage. At this point in time the decision to establish another station for the volunteers will be made by the Fire Chief’s Association. Currently the fire service agreement is being negotiated with the City of Salisbury and I am positive that we will come to a fair and equitable solution for all parties."