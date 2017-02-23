Salisbury Fire Company 1 Plans to Separate from SFD - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Fire Company 1 Plans to Separate from SFD

Posted: Updated:
Salisbury Fire Department Company 1 is based out of the city's fire station on Beaglin Park Drive. (Photo: Salisbury Fire Department) Salisbury Fire Department Company 1 is based out of the city's fire station on Beaglin Park Drive. (Photo: Salisbury Fire Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- One of Salisbury's volunteer fire companies plans to separate itself from the City of Salisbury, according to a press release issued Wednesday night by Company No. 1.

The company, which currently resides at the Beaglin Park Drive fire station, plans to move to outside the city limits come July 1, according to the statement issued by president David Elliott Sr., and vice president Charles Foskey, in order to what they say, better serve residents in the county. A specific location was not indicated.

According to the company, the city has been moving away from volunteers and toward more permanent staffing. The press release also said there have been failed attempts at mediation between the company, city, and fire department which has led to the decision for Company 1 to leave.

The company said it hoped to establish a mutual aid response agreement with the City of Salisbury and surrounding fire companies "to ensure the timely delivery of fire and EMS services to the community."

"Until such time, the corporation will continue to provide volunteer services to the City of Salisbury as part of the SFD," the statement reads.

"Going forward, the corporation has determined that it can better fulfill its mission and its desire to effectively provide emergency and firefighting services to the community by separating from the SFD and establishing a base of operation outside the city and out from under the 'umbrella' of the SFD," the company statement said.

WBOC hopes to hear from the mayor's office or the chief of the Salisbury Fire Department later Thursday. However, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver weighed in on the issue and released the following statement: "I am very supportive of all Wicomico County fire department volunteers and appreciate all that they do. The decision made by the Salisbury Fire Department volunteers was a personal choice of theirs. I have been advised that the Salisbury Fire Station
#1 is being manned 24/7 with a paid crew so there is no lapse in coverage. At this point in time the decision to establish another station for the volunteers will be made by the Fire Chief’s Association. Currently the fire service agreement is being negotiated with the City of Salisbury and I am positive that we will come to a fair and equitable solution for all parties."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:40:44 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:35 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

  • OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:10:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:22:32 GMT

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

  • Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:57:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:21:36 GMT
    Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:57:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:21:36 GMT
    Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

  • OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:10:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:22:32 GMT

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

  • Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:48:06 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:22:21 GMT

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices