Fire in Rock Hall Damages Home, Kills Family Dog

Fire in Rock Hall Damages Home, Kills Family Dog

ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities say an unattended stove is to blame for a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Rock Hall, and killed a family dog.  

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze started around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the kitchen of a one story home on the 5100 block of Neck Road in Rock Hall, after combustibles were left to close an unattended stove.

The fire, which caused $40,000 in structural damage, took 25 firefighters from the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company 30 minutes to put out

Fire officials also said there were two dogs in the home at the time of the fire; one of them perished in the fire.

A smoke alarm was present and functioning in the home at the time of the fire, investigators determined.

