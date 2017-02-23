Refrigerator Failure Blamed for Queen Anne's Co. RV Fire

CENTREVILLE, Md. - A couple's RV was destroyed in a fire in Queen Anne's County, and fire officials say a refrigerator failure was to blame.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday in a recreational vehicle parked on Dulin Clark Road in Centreville. Fire marshals say the fire was accidental.

By the time fire crews had the fire under control, total damage was estimated at $130,000, but fortunately no one was injured.