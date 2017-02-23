Dozens of Dead Birds Discovered Outside Delmar

DELMAR, Del.- An unusual sighting on his usual drive to work is leading one man to dig a little deeper.

Matthew Kondash said he was driving on Bi-State Boulevard near the feed mill north of Delmar, Del. when he had to look twice.

"I see what appears to be spots in the road, so I turn around to see what it was and it turns out to be all birds, mostly blackbirds," he said.

Kondash said he collected one of the approximately 100 dead birds he spotted in order to send it to a lab to get tested. He said he wants to know if the birds ingested some type of drug or chemical.

At this point, it is not clear what caused the large number of birds to die.