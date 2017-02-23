Milford Woman Arrested in Theft Investigation

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police say a Milford woman is in police custody in connection to a theft investigation.

On Monday, officers were responding to a theft of a laptop computer on Carlisle Lane when the victim said her niece, Ariana Hughes, stole it. The victim told police Hughes was at her residence over the weekend when she noticed some of her belongings were missing from her home since Hughes was present; she suspected Hughes took the laptop with her to her boyfriend's house. Police proceeded to make contact with Hughes who said she knew nothing of the missing laptop; police then called Hughes' boyfriend who told police he received the laptop from Hughes as an early birthday present. Police verified the laptop was the computer the victim reported missing and obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest.

Hughes turned herself in at the Milford Police Department on Tuesday without incident. Police say she has been charged with theft by false pretenses under $1500 and theft under $1,000,