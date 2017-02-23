Reports: Md. Blue Crab Fishery Head Fired

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland's veteran manager of the state's blue crab fishery was fired this week, according to reports from the Bay Journal, a nonprofit that focuses on issues that affect the Chesapeake Bay.

The publication said Brenda Davis was informed Tuesday that her services with the Department of Natural Resources were no longer needed. The report said this comes after a group of watermen from Dorchester County pushed Gov. Larry Hogan and DNR for a change in a long-time regulation setting the minimum catchable size for crabs.

Neither the governor nor DNR officials have commented on the matter.