Ocean City Makes List of Top U.S. Beaches

By Jacqueline Karli
OCEAN CITY, Md.  - When it comes to who has the best beach, Ocean City, Maryland has earned some bragging rights.

Travel website TripAdvisor.com has released its top 25 beaches in the United States and Ocean City Beach comes in at number 10, right behind Hanauma Bay, Hawaii and two spots ahead of South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

"I think that's amazing. It's quite amazing we ranked higher than them," said Demarius Hardy of Burlington, North Carolina.  "This particular part of the earth is phenomenal  I love what Ocean City offers. I love the Thrashers french fries, the popcorn. All the great things that we have here."
People out enjoying an unseasonably warm day at the Ocean City beach Thursday agreed with that assessment saying the ranking could help shed a positive light on the area.

 "I think that's good.  It's good for the city, it's good for Ocean City.  Hopefully it helps them bring more people in," said Nelson Dempsey of Townsend, Delaware.

TripAdvisor's complete list of top beach locations looked like this:

1.  Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, FL

2.  Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, HI

3.  Saint Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, FL

4.  Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, FL

5.  Beach at Panama City,  Panama City Beach, FL

6.  Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, FL

7.  Pensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach, FL

8.   St. Augustine Beach, St. Augustine Beach, FL

9.   Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve,  Honolulu, HI

10.  Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, MD

11.  Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12,  South Beach, Miami Beach, FL

13.  Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hana, HI

14.  Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, ME

15.  Wailea Beach, Wailea, HI

16.  Lanikai Beach, Kailua, HI

17.  Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, FL

18.  Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GA

19.  Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

20.  Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica, CA

21.  La Jolla Shores Park, La Jolla, CA

22.  Hapuna Beach, Waimea, HI

23.  Race Point Beach, Provincetown, MA

24.  Carlsbad State Beach, Carlsbad, CA

25.  Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, HI

