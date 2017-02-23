Volunteers Leave Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Volunteers Leave Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1

Posted: Updated:
Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1 (Photo; WBOC) Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1 (Photo; WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.-  A few volunteers at the Salisbury Fire Department Company Number 1 decided to separate from the city of Salisbury and its fire department.

On Tuesday volunteers released a letter to the city saying it has "Made the decision to separate from the city of Salisbury and its fire department, effective July 1st, 2017."

The move would affect Fire Station No. 1 located on Beaglin Park Dr. 

Dawn Care is a resident nearby who sees a lot of activity from Station No. 1. 

"At least once every couple of hours they are going down the road, " Care said. "Especially during the afternoon with traffic getting congested and Snow Hill Road area down by the college. "

Care, like others, are worried about the impact fewer firefighters will have on the area's safety. 

"I think its concerning because you're not sure exactly what it means to us at this point," Care said. "Certainly they are trying to accomplish something and once its better known what they are trying to accomplish, then maybe they can resolve the issue and everything can stay the same. "

Out of the 30 volunteers at Company 1 in Salisbury only ten have decided to leave. 19 other volunteers will remain with the Salisbury Fire Department.

Salisbury Mayor, Jake Day, believed power was a main factor in this decision. 

"Volunteer corporations wanted to have a conversation about control. And in particular this one corporation wanted to express its desire not to have to report to the fire chief," Mayor Day said.

Salisbury Fire Chief, Richard Hoppes said a lawyer representing Company 1 contacted the city in January to mediate the issue for them. The city said they would be happy to meet with the volunteers but they did not want to.

Hoppes believed this could've been handled differently. He said, "They had never contacted me and said chief we'd like to talk. So, I was pretty shocked to be quite honest."

Mayor Day also said the station was not performing well. They recently had to add four paid staff members to make sure they were responding to citizens.

Mayor day said, "They have a 50 percent fail rate right now. Greater than 50 percent fail rate in respond to those calls," 

Mayor day said that he thinks the fact that they hired these new firefighters and EMT's at the station, might've upset their balance of power.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:40:44 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:35 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

  • OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:10:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:22:32 GMT

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

  • Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:57:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:21:36 GMT
    Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:40:44 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:35 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices