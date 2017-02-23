Volunteers Leave Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1

SALISBURY, Md.- A few volunteers at the Salisbury Fire Department Company Number 1 decided to separate from the city of Salisbury and its fire department.

On Tuesday volunteers released a letter to the city saying it has "Made the decision to separate from the city of Salisbury and its fire department, effective July 1st, 2017."

The move would affect Fire Station No. 1 located on Beaglin Park Dr.

Dawn Care is a resident nearby who sees a lot of activity from Station No. 1.

"At least once every couple of hours they are going down the road, " Care said. "Especially during the afternoon with traffic getting congested and Snow Hill Road area down by the college. "

Care, like others, are worried about the impact fewer firefighters will have on the area's safety.

"I think its concerning because you're not sure exactly what it means to us at this point," Care said. "Certainly they are trying to accomplish something and once its better known what they are trying to accomplish, then maybe they can resolve the issue and everything can stay the same. "

Out of the 30 volunteers at Company 1 in Salisbury only ten have decided to leave. 19 other volunteers will remain with the Salisbury Fire Department.

Salisbury Mayor, Jake Day, believed power was a main factor in this decision.

"Volunteer corporations wanted to have a conversation about control. And in particular this one corporation wanted to express its desire not to have to report to the fire chief," Mayor Day said.

Salisbury Fire Chief, Richard Hoppes said a lawyer representing Company 1 contacted the city in January to mediate the issue for them. The city said they would be happy to meet with the volunteers but they did not want to.

Hoppes believed this could've been handled differently. He said, "They had never contacted me and said chief we'd like to talk. So, I was pretty shocked to be quite honest."

Mayor Day also said the station was not performing well. They recently had to add four paid staff members to make sure they were responding to citizens.

Mayor day said, "They have a 50 percent fail rate right now. Greater than 50 percent fail rate in respond to those calls,"

Mayor day said that he thinks the fact that they hired these new firefighters and EMT's at the station, might've upset their balance of power.