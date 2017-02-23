Federalsburg Police Looking for Auto Store Theft Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federalsburg Police Looking for Auto Store Theft Suspect

By Micheal Kettelberger
Video surveillance photos of theft suspect. (Photo: Federalsburg Police Department) Video surveillance photos of theft suspect. (Photo: Federalsburg Police Department)

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- The Federalsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a local business.

Police said that on Saturday, Feb. 18, the suspect went into the Napa Auto Parts, located on Old Denton Road in Federalsburg, and stole more than $3,200 worth of merchandise.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the store in a dark gray older model Ford F-150, with rust spots on the hood and bed of the truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Federalsburg Police Department at 410-754-8966.

