Federalsburg Police Looking for Auto Store Theft Suspect

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- The Federalsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a local business.

Police said that on Saturday, Feb. 18, the suspect went into the Napa Auto Parts, located on Old Denton Road in Federalsburg, and stole more than $3,200 worth of merchandise.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the store in a dark gray older model Ford F-150, with rust spots on the hood and bed of the truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Federalsburg Police Department at 410-754-8966.