U.S. Rep. Andy Harris to Hold Town Hall in Easton

By Micheal Kettelberger
EASTON, Md. (AP) - The only Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation says he will hold an in-person town hall to discuss Congress' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
    
First District Rep. Andy Harris' office said in a news release Thursday that the in-person town hall will be held on March 31, when it is expected a new plan will be available by the end of March.
    
Harris, who conducted a teleconference town hall last week, will hold two more, on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
    
The in-person event will be held in Easton. Harris' office says a time and location have not been set.

