Newly Formed Economic Development Panel Begins Work - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Newly Formed Economic Development Panel Begins Work

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A panel formed by Gov. John Carney to study the feasibility of revamping Delaware's economic development efforts is getting down to work.
    
The Delaware Economic Development Group was formed by an executive order that Carney signed shortly after taking office last month.
    
Carney was scheduled to speak Friday at the inaugural meeting of the group, which will consider overhauling Delaware's economic development efforts, possibly replacing a Cabinet-level state office with a public-private partnership.
    
The working group will look at issues including the Delaware Economic Development Office's current duties, responsibilities, staffing and funding levels, and other states' use of public-private partnerships to foster economic development.
    
Carney has said the effort is not a criticism of DEDO's current efforts but to explore whether a new approach would be more efficient and productive.

