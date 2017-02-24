Updated: Fire That Damaged Businesses in Hurlock Ruled Accidenta - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Fire That Damaged Businesses in Hurlock Ruled Accidental

This building in Hurlock is shown following an early Friday morning fire. (Photo: WBOC) This building in Hurlock is shown following an early Friday morning fire. (Photo: WBOC)
Close-up look at the damage from Friday morning's fire in Hurlock. (Photo: WBOC) Close-up look at the damage from Friday morning's fire in Hurlock. (Photo: WBOC)
Friday morning's fire in Hurlock. (Photo: Shawn Starkey) Friday morning's fire in Hurlock. (Photo: Shawn Starkey)
(Photo: Shawn Starkey) (Photo: Shawn Starkey)

HURLOCK, Md.- The Office of the State Fire Marshal have ruled an early Friday morning warehouse fire in Hurlock as accidental.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a building that houses three businesses on Harrison Ferry Road.

Firefighters from several area companies, including Hurlock, Cambridge, and Federalsburg, responded to the multiple alarm fire. 

Firefighters said that within 10 minutes the roof collapsed, leaving the building a total loss. Photos from the scene showed large flames and thick black smoke.

There were no injuries, according to firefighters. The building was reportedly not occupied at the time of the fire.

Fire Marshals say the fire was sparked by an accidental electrical cord failure and video recorded inside the building helped identify the cause and origin.

The property is owned by Fooks Concrete and that company rented the warehouse space to two businesses owned by a father and son. Those two other business are Shore Utilities and Harbor House Truck Shop. The son, Greg Bryan owns Shore Utilities where most of the damage from the fire took place. 

"Everything that you worked for and try to get and it's all gone momentarily," said Bryan. 

Harbor House Truck Shop and Fooks Concrete were in the process to be moved out of their offices spaces Friday and into other rental properties. Bryan said Shore Utilities will remain there and he will work out of a office trailer in the mean time.

Fire officials say the blaze caused $300,000 in damage to the building and destroyed $200,000 worth of property inside.

