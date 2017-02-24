Five Arrested for Illegal Drug Sales in Smyrna - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Five Arrested for Illegal Drug Sales in Smyrna

Left to Right: Jequille Daye, Jaz Jordan, Kameron Mason, Taylor Vass Left to Right: Jequille Daye, Jaz Jordan, Kameron Mason, Taylor Vass
Drugs and weapons seized during searches. (Photo: Smryna Police) Drugs and weapons seized during searches. (Photo: Smryna Police)

SMYRNA, Del.- After months of investigation, police arrested five people accused of selling drugs in Smyrna.

Smyrna Police began the investigation into the illegal sale of heroin and marijuana seven months ago. On Thursday morning, police carried out three search warrants.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kameron Mason and 20-year-old Keenan Mason at a home on the 300 block on North High Street. Police say they found a large amount of marijuana pre-packaged for sale and a loaded shotgun inside the home.

Both Kameron and Keenan are charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance,  possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $36,000 cash bond.

Police also searched a home on the 400 block of Smyrna Clayton Blvd. Police arrested 19-year-old Jequille Daye after finding heroin, marijuana, and a loaded handgun inside the home.

Daye is charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance,  possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daye was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $71,200 cash bond.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jaz Jordan and 21-year-old Taylor Vass at a home on Talon Court. Police say they found a large amount of pre-packaged marijuana for sale and a loaded handgun inside.

Both Jordan and Vass are charged with with manufacturing, delivering, or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance,  possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. Both are being held on  $75,500 cash bonds.
 
 

