Wanted Seaford Teen Caught Riding Stolen Motorcycle - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wanted Seaford Teen Caught Riding Stolen Motorcycle

Posted: Updated:

LAUREL, Del. - Police have arrested a Seaford teenager riding a motorcycle they say was stolen.

According to Delaware State Police, 18-year-old Stephon Jackson was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday while riding a motorcycle on Henry Drive east of Seaford. When troopers caught up to him, police say Jackson tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody. A computer check on the bike revealed it was stolen from the Seaford area, according to police.

Jackson was charged with two counts of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (from a previous incident), receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. Police say he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,000 cash bond.

