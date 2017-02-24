Planners Examine Extending MARC Service to Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Planners Examine Extending MARC Service to Delaware

(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- Transportation planners have submitted preliminary results of a study of a proposal to run commuter trains between Maryland and Delaware.
    
Planners submitted results to officials in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware this week.
    
Wilmington Area Planning Council planner Dave Gula says it's the first formal examination of demand for increased rail transit between the states. He says the results will be made public after transportation officials meet.
    
Last summer, officials discussed the leading option, which extend Maryland's MARC from its current terminus in Perryville, Maryland, north to Newark, Delaware, where they could align with SEPTA trains. He says extending SEPTA trains south to Maryland is also a possibility.
    
The 20-mile stretch is the only area between Washington and Boston that lacks commuter rail service.
    

