State Senator Criticizes Maryland Governor's Firing Over Crab Limits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A state senator is criticizing the dismissal of a longtime official at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
    
Sen. Paul Pinsky addressed the firing of Brenda Davis on the Senate floor Friday.
    
Davis was a 28-year-employee and the crab program manager. She was fired Tuesday after Gov. Larry Hogan met last week with a group of Dorchester County watermen who had pressed the governor and DNR for a change in a long-time regulation setting the minimum catchable size for crabs.  
The dismissal was first reported by the Chesapeake Bay Journal.
    
Davis worked as an "at-will" employee, which means she served at the discretion of the administration. Stephen Schatz, a spokesman for DNR, says the department cannot discuss personnel decisions.
    
Pinsky, D-Prince George's, says Davis didn't decide policy and only implemented it. He described her firing as "abominable." He says she should get her job back, with an apology.

