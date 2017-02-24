Harrington Man Arrested on Drug Charges

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Harrington Police Department says a man is in custody following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Police say while patrolling South West Street at 12:58 a.m. Friday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. When police came in contact with the driver and did a computer check of the driver's license, police learned there was an active warrant out for the driver's arrest. Police then arrested Michael Cadmus, 34, and while searching him, police found .57 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in Cadmus' clothing.

Police report Cadmus was taken to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to have registration in possession, failure to have insurance in possession and expired registration. Cadmus was released on $1,300 unsecured bond.