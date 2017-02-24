Harrington Man Arrested on Drug Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Harrington Police Department says a man is in custody following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Police say while patrolling South West Street at 12:58 a.m. Friday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. When police came in contact with the driver and did a computer check of the driver's license, police learned there was an active warrant out for the driver's arrest. Police then arrested Michael Cadmus, 34, and while searching him, police found .57 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in Cadmus' clothing.

Police report Cadmus was taken to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to have registration in possession, failure to have insurance in possession and expired registration. Cadmus was released on $1,300 unsecured bond.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MSP Trooper Injured in Crash with Intoxicated Driver

    MSP Trooper Injured in Crash with Intoxicated Driver

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-05-28 11:44:03 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-05-28 11:44:03 GMT

    Maryland State Police officials said a trooper was injured Saturday night when his cruiser was involved in an accident with a drunk driver. 

    More

    Maryland State Police officials said a trooper was injured Saturday night when his cruiser was involved in an accident with a drunk driver. 

    More

  • Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:40:44 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:35 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices