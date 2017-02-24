Baltimore Aquarium Team Rescues Seal in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore Aquarium Team Rescues Seal in Ocean City

Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A seal spotted on the beach in Ocean City this week had to be transferred to a facility in New Jersey.

Bruce Cohen shot video of the seal on the beach at 127th Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The animal rescue manager of Baltimore's National Aquarium, Jennifer Dittmar, confirmed to WBOC her team rescued the seal.

According to Dittmar, the animal is an adult, female harp seal that had an old injury on one of its rear flippers. Harp seals are an arctic species, she said, and like to live in and eat ice. When they are not near ice, they sometimes try to eat other things, like sand, which Dittmar said the seal was eating before she was rescued.

The animal was transferred to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey, where she will be treated for her injury. Once she's ready to go back into the wild, Dittmar says the seal will be released there in New Jersey.

