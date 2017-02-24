Rising Tide Event Exceeds Expectations for "Operation We Care" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rising Tide Event Exceeds Expectations for "Operation We Care"

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
SALISBURY,  Md. - Operation We Care president Jeff Merritt had a relatively modest goal for the Rising Tide event on Wednesday.  He hoped to collect enough items to fill a hundred care packages for servicemen and women overseas.

"We were hoping to get some donations but this took it to an entirely new level," said Merritt.

What Merritt came away with was several times that amount, enough to pack several hundred boxes.  On Friday, stacks of canned food, cookies, cereal, hygiene products and other items filled a large room waiting to be sorted and boxed this weekend. 

Wednesday's donation drive offered drop-off sites in Salisbury, Cambridge, Dover and Milton and was the first in a series of events being sponsored by WBOC and Sherwood of Salisbury.  The "Rising Tide" campaign is meant to help a variety of non-profit organizations throughout the year.  Operation We Care was the first organization to benefit from the new campaign.

"We are grateful to Sherwood Ford for the Rising Tide campaign and allowing us to be part of it," said Merritt.  "It was an awesome effort by them and our community, just coming out and donating all these items."

