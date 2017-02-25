Officer's Attorney Says COs Held Hostage at Vaughn Were Brutally Beaten

DOVER, Del. -- Officers held hostage this month during an inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna suffered severe beatings, according to an attorney representing one of the COs who survived the incident.

Attorney Thomas Crumplar on Friday described an account of the hostage situation he said came from Correctional Officer Winslow Smith, one of two COs to survive the incident, in which Lt. Steven Floyd died. Crumplar is part of a group of lawyers who are also representing another officer held hostage, three maintenance workers inside the C Building at Vaughn during the incident, and Floyd's family in upcoming legal action.

Crumplar said Smith is recovering from numerous injuries like chipped bones after he, fellow correctional officer Joshua Wilkinson, and Floyd were beaten by inmates during the standoff.

Smith and Wilkinson, Crumplar said, were held in a closet separate from Floyd and at one point had a blanket that was set on fire tossed inside the space.

Only after inmates wanted to send a message to authorities outside the C Building at Vaughn was Smith released, Crumplar said.

Smith came forward with his story, Crumplar said, in order to encourage people with information about the hostage situation to come forward to authorities.

Since the incident, state police and the Delaware Department of Justice have not released any updates about the incident, which began on Feb. 1