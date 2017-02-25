Fire Forces Patients to Evacuate Milford Memorial Hospital - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Forces Patients to Evacuate Milford Memorial Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

MILFORD, Del. - Patients and staff are recovering after an early morning fire forced them to evacuate part of Milford Memorial Hospital. 

Bayhealth says the fire started at 5:25 Saturday morning and patients were evacuated from the hospital's Intermediate Care, Medical-Surgical and Obstetric units. A representative for Bayhealth says the fire was put out rather quickly after a hospital employee grabbed a fire extinguisher. No patients were injured, but several Bayhealth staffers suffered smoke inhalation. No one needed to be transported to any local hospital for further treatment.

"We are deeply grateful for staff and first responders who followed established protocols to keep patients safe," says Bayhealth President & CEO Terry Murphy. “ We’d like to extend our thanks to our first responders from Sussex and Kent County EMS along with Carlisle, Houston, Harrington, Bowers Beach, Frederica and Ellendale fire departments.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Bayhealth says the fire appears to have started from a small heating-cooling unit on a nursing floor.

Two inpatient units remain closed at this time, but most patients have been returned to their original units. The hospital is operating normally.

Patients' families can call 302-422-3311 if they have any further questions.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:18:20 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:18:20 GMT
    World War II Veteran Warner Schlaupitz applauds during a Memorial Day service in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)World War II Veteran Warner Schlaupitz applauds during a Memorial Day service in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service. The pageantry was meaningful for Artie Sedmont, a Vietnam War veteran f...More
    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service. The pageantry was meaningful for Artie Sedmont, a Vietnam War veteran f...More

  • Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:43:02 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:44:49 GMT
    DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

  • Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

    Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:37:23 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:37:23 GMT

    The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

    More

    The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices