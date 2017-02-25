Fire Forces Patients to Evacuate Milford Memorial Hospital

MILFORD, Del. - Patients and staff are recovering after an early morning fire forced them to evacuate part of Milford Memorial Hospital.

Bayhealth says the fire started at 5:25 Saturday morning and patients were evacuated from the hospital's Intermediate Care, Medical-Surgical and Obstetric units. A representative for Bayhealth says the fire was put out rather quickly after a hospital employee grabbed a fire extinguisher. No patients were injured, but several Bayhealth staffers suffered smoke inhalation. No one needed to be transported to any local hospital for further treatment.

"We are deeply grateful for staff and first responders who followed established protocols to keep patients safe," says Bayhealth President & CEO Terry Murphy. “ We’d like to extend our thanks to our first responders from Sussex and Kent County EMS along with Carlisle, Houston, Harrington, Bowers Beach, Frederica and Ellendale fire departments.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Bayhealth says the fire appears to have started from a small heating-cooling unit on a nursing floor.

Two inpatient units remain closed at this time, but most patients have been returned to their original units. The hospital is operating normally.

Patients' families can call 302-422-3311 if they have any further questions.