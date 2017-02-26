Easton Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Food at Car, Resisting Arrest

EASTON, Md.- Authorities say a 21-year-old Easton woman faces multiple charges after a dispute that allegedly involved throwing food and a confrontation in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Easton police said that on Friday, two cars had just entered Easton on Route 331 from Caroline County. The car in front was driven by a man, who told police the car behind him was following him too closely. According to police, the man then hit his brakes a few times to make the car behind him back off. Investigators said that eventually the driver pulled over onto the shoulder, and then his car was hit with a platter full of food from the car he said was tailing him.

Police said the man then followed that car to the Wal-Mart on Elliott Road in Easton, where the two drivers confronted each other. At this time, police arrived on scene. As the man described the aforementioned events, police said the other driver - identified as 21-year-old Anijah Jha-ke Wilson of Easton - became belligerent and began to yell and curse at both police and the other driver. Police said this scene began to attract a crowd from customers who were entering and leaving the Wal-Mart. According to police, they warned Wilson to stop several times, and after she refused, they arrested her, which police say was "after some bit of effort."

Wilson was transported to the Easton Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000. Wilson was processed and went before a District Court commissioner for an initial appearance hearing. The Easton Police Department said she was released at that time "on her own personal recognizance pending trial in this matter."