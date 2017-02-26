Easton Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Food at Car, Resist - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Easton Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Food at Car, Resisting Arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

EASTON, Md.- Authorities say a 21-year-old Easton woman faces multiple charges after a dispute that allegedly involved throwing food and a confrontation in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Easton police said that on Friday, two cars had just entered Easton on Route 331 from Caroline County. The car in front was driven by a man, who told police the car behind him was following him too closely. According to police, the man then hit his brakes a few times to make the car behind him back off. Investigators said that eventually the driver pulled over onto the shoulder, and then his car was hit with a platter full of food from the car he said was tailing him. 

Police said the man then followed that car to the Wal-Mart on Elliott Road in Easton, where the two drivers confronted each other. At this time, police arrived on scene. As the man described the aforementioned events, police said the other driver - identified as 21-year-old Anijah Jha-ke Wilson of Easton - became belligerent and began to yell and curse at both police and the other driver. Police said this scene began to attract a crowd from customers who were entering and leaving the Wal-Mart. According to police, they warned Wilson to stop several times, and after she refused, they arrested her, which police say was "after some bit of effort."

Wilson was transported to the Easton Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000. Wilson was processed and went before a District Court commissioner for an initial appearance hearing. The Easton Police Department said she was released at that time "on her own personal recognizance pending trial in this matter."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Court in Dover Evacuated After Pipe Found at Entrance

    Family Court in Dover Evacuated After Pipe Found at Entrance

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:05:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:05:38 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...More

  • Police: Dover Councilman Charged with DUI

    Police: Dover Councilman Charged with DUI

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:30:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:30:57 GMT
    Tanner Polce. (Facebook)Tanner Polce. (Facebook)

    DOVER, Del. -- A newly-elected member of Dover City Council was charged with DUI over the weekend in New Castle County, state police said. Tanner Police, 26, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign and being involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to M/Cpl. Jeffrey Hale, a Delaware State Police spokesman. Hale said Polce, who is also the policy director for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, was driving a 2016 Toyota on Chesape...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A newly-elected member of Dover City Council was charged with DUI over the weekend in New Castle County, state police said. Tanner Police, 26, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign and being involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to M/Cpl. Jeffrey Hale, a Delaware State Police spokesman. Hale said Polce, who is also the policy director for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, was driving a 2016 Toyota on Chesape...

    More

  • Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:38:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-05-30 20:38:27 GMT

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder. 

    More

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

    NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:46:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:46:57 GMT

    NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

    More

    NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

    More

  • Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

  • Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:37 GMT

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.  The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.  Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...

    More

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices