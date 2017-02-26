1 Shot, Sent to Hospital Near Parkwood Apartments in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a Salisbury apartment complex Sunday evening.

According to Sgt. Kelly Matthews with the sheriff's office, one person was shot and was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Parkwood Apartments complex in the area of Schumaker Drive and Beaglin Park Drive.

Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a tall, dark-skinned African American male with a slim build.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with informationabout this incident are urged to contact Detective Hall at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.