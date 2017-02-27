Two Boaters Rescued Near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

A boat that was taking on water is moored up in VIrginia Beach after the Coast Guard rescued two boaters near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup/U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people were rescued from a sinking boat near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Sunday, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its Station Little Creek received a notification around 3:15 pm Sunday saying a 23-foot-boat had struck an underwater rock and was taking on water. Two people were reportedly on the boat at the time. The Coast Guard said this was near the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

The Coast Guard said a crew had already been in the area training, so they responded to the scene. The crew helped the two people on board and escorted the boat to Lynnhaven Marine Boatel in Virginia Beach where it was moored up.

No injuries were reported.

“We were lucky to already be training in the area, ” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells, coxswain in the second responding RBM. "Station Little Creek is always ready to maintain a quick response to mariners in distress."

