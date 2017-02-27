US Reps Ask Trump to Back Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Effort

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bipartisan group of Virginia's congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump to support the regional partnership that has coordinated the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay for decades.



Seven of the state's U.S. representatives joined 10 others in signing a letter last week asking Trump to include $73 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program in his budget request for the next fiscal year.



The EPA-managed regional partnership has coordinated the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed since 1983. Virginia is a member, along with Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.



The letter says that while important progress has been made in cleaning up the bay, continued collaboration and federal funding are essential to keeping it up.

