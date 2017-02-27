Carney Meets with Trump, Lawmakers in Washington

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. John Carney is taking some time away from Delaware to make the rounds in the nation's capital.



Carney was scheduled to join other governors from around the country and meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as part of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.



After meeting with Trump, Carney planned to attend a briefing with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, followed by separate health care briefings with congressional Republicans and congressional Democrats.



Carney wraps up his day in D.C. with a cybersecurity discussion with members of the U.S. Senate.