Milford Shoplifting Investigation Leads to Arrest of Wanted Woman

MILFORD, Del.- Police say a woman arrested for shoplifting from the Milford Walmart turned out to be wanted by three Delaware courts.

Milford police said that shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Walmart on North DuPont Boulevard for a report of a shoplifting with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted 37-year-old Amber M. Manchester, of Milford, near North DuPont Boulevard after she had fled the store after reportedly removing several items. Officers said they discovered Manchester in possession of several items that had been taken from the store without her paying for them. Officers also found Manchester to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

After Manchester was taken into custody, a check through the Delaware Criminal Justice System revealed she was wanted by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas, Kent County Superior Court, and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Manchester was issued a criminal summons for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia and is scheduled to appear at the Justice of the Peace Court #6 for an arraignment on those charges. She was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 for the active warrants out of the three Delaware courts and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bail.