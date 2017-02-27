Salisbury Man Burned in Sunday House Fire, Flown to Baltimore - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Burned in Sunday House Fire, Flown to Baltimore

Photo Courtesy: Salisbury Fire Co. #2 Photo Courtesy: Salisbury Fire Co. #2

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man is recovering from burn injuries at a Baltimore treatment center after a house fire on Sunday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says a neighbor discovered the fire at 232 Cherry Way shortly before 12:30 p.m. It took 33 firefighters about an hour to fight the fire, which fire marshals determined started in the kitchen of the one-story home, due to an electrical space heater. There were no smoke alarms present, according to state fire marshals.

Fire officials say a 59-year-old man was initially taken to PRMC with injuries and then flown to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Total damage left by the fire is estimated at $80,000. 

