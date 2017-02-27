Health Officials Shut Down Unregulated Tattoo Parlor at Magnolia Home

After Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver asked county council to fund Independent Company One, council has come to a final decision that they will not give the volunteers money.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous is scheduled to announce his run for governor of Maryland.
Former NAACP president Ben Jealous announced Wednesday that he's running for governor of Maryland as a progressive Democrat, and in doing so he repeatedly tried to link popular incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to President Donald Trump.
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.
State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.
Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.
Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.
The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.
It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.
Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.
