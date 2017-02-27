Health Officials Shut Down Unregulated Tattoo Parlor at Magnolia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Health Officials Shut Down Unregulated Tattoo Parlor at Magnolia Home

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - A Magnolia man has been ordered to stop giving people tattoos out of his home after it was discovered he was doing so without a permit.

According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, 38-year-old William Smiley had been conducting tattooing activities out of his home on Grays Lane in Magnolia without a required body art establishment permit. DPH staff say they were also unable to confirm Smiley was using proper sanitary precautions.

DPH encourages anyone who received services at the Grays Lane location to get tested for diseases that may have been transmitted through unsterile equipment, such as hepatitis and HIV. The unregulated tattoo parlor kept no client records, so DPH says it cannot contact people who received a tattoo from Smiley. To learn more about free testing options in your area, visit http://www.freehivtest.net/ and enter your ZIP code.

“No one should ever seek body art services from an unlicensed business,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Establishments regulated by DPH are inspected and must meet requirements for sanitation, proper disposal of needles, use of gloves, and many other items... Before getting any kind of body art done, people should always insist on seeing the Public Health permit, which is required to be posted in an obvious location.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion

    2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:08:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:37:42 GMT

    Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison. 

    More

    Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Dover, Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison. 

    More

  • Delaware Offering Weekend of License-Free Fishing

    Delaware Offering Weekend of License-Free Fishing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:00:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-31 15:50:32 GMT

    State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.

    More

    State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge this weekend.

    More

  • Angler in White Marlin Open Trial Takes Stand

    Angler in White Marlin Open Trial Takes Stand

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:19:30 GMT

    Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City. 

    More

    Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More

  • Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

    It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

    Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.

    More

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

    It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

    Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.

    More

  • Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices