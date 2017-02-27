Princess Anne Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Police arrested a Pikesville man in connection to a robbery in Princess Anne.

Police say it happened on February 7 in the Arden's Run apartment complex located off of UMES Boulevard.

Police arrested 20-year-old Davaun Patillo. He is charged with armed robbery, home invasion, 2 counts of assault 1st-degree, 2 counts of assault 2nd-degree, burglary 1st-degree, burglary 3rd-degree, burglary 4th-degree, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, theft less than $100, use of firearm in felony-violent crime, 2 counts of marijuana paraphernalia

possession/distribution, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Patillo was released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.