Police Searching for Easton Burglary Suspect

EASTON, Md.- Police are investigating a burglary at a school in Easton.

Police say it happened over the weekend at Saints Peter and Paul School on High Street.

According to Easton Police, a man got into the school through a window just before 2 a.m. on February 25. Police say the suspect broke into several offices and stole money. The suspect has only been described as a white man.

 Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111. Anonymous tips can be provided by using the online web tip at www.eastonmd.gov/Police/Tip.

