Fruitland Police Make Arrest in November Armed Robbery

The Red Fox Market is shown Nov. 2, 2016, shortly after it was robbed. (Photo: WBOC)

FRUITLAND, Md.- Fruitland police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly holding up the Red Fox Market at 107 S. Fruitland Blvd. back in November.

Police said 25-year-old Calvin L. Waters was taken into custody on Monday and charged with armed robbery, robbery, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault, use of handgun in commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a regulated firearm and theft.

Waters was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued Feb. 24 in connection with the Nov. 24 holdup. According to investigators, Waters entered the Red Fox Market, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. He then attempted to strike the clerk with the handgun before fleeing the store, according to police.

Following his arrest, Waters was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance before a District Court commissioner.