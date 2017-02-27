Fruitland Police Make Arrest in November Armed Robbery

With weather forecasts calling for a potentially active hurricane season this year, Delmarva Power has worked to upgrade and modernize its electric infrastructure in advance of the summer storm season.More
Officials are investigating a fire in Queen Anne’s County, which cost $100,000 in damages.More
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.More
State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.More
Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More
Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.More
The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.
It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.
Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.More
Phil Heasley took the stand in Baltimore in a trial that has $2.8 million at stake, the prize money for the White Marlin Open. WBOC's Todd Karli reports.More
